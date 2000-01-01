Company Profile

Electro Optic Systems Hldgs Ltd is an Australian technology company. It develops and produces electro-optic technologies for the aerospace market. The group's reportable segments are Communication, Defence and Space. It generates maximum revenue from the Defence segment. The Defence segment develops, manufactures and markets advanced fire control, surveillance, and weapon systems to approved military customers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America.