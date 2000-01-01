Electro Optic Systems Hldgs Ltd (ASX:EOS)
APAC company
- SymbolASX:EOS
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- ISINAU000000EOS8
Electro Optic Systems Hldgs Ltd is an Australian technology company. It develops and produces electro-optic technologies for the aerospace market. The group's reportable segments are Communication, Defence and Space. It generates maximum revenue from the Defence segment. The Defence segment develops, manufactures and markets advanced fire control, surveillance, and weapon systems to approved military customers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America.Electro Optic Systems Hldgs Ltd. develops and produces electro-optic technologies for the aerospace market. It is engaged in space surveillance and control, and the military force protection sectors of the aerospace market.