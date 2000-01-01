Company Profile

Electrocomponents PLC is a distributor of electronics and industrial products. The company provides semiconductors; interconnect, passives, and electromechanical components; automation and control products; and consumables through its two brands: RS and Allied Electronics. The main customer groups are electronic design engineers, machine and panel builders, and maintenance engineers. Electrocomponents' largest distribution channel is online through e-commerce. Other channels include catalogs, trade counters, and an international field sales network. Its largest end market by revenue in Europe, with the majority generated in Northern Europe.