Electrolux AB is a Sweden-based company that is principally engaged in manufacturing home appliances and appliances for professional use. Its products are categorized into kitchen products, laundry products, small appliances, professional kitchen products, professional laundry products, and adjacent products, with kitchen products accounting for more than half of total revenue. The company's brands include Electrolux, AEG, Zanussi, Frigidaire, and Electrolux Grand Cuisine. The company has a global business presence including North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, with North America and Europe jointly contributing over half of total revenue.