Company Profile

Electrolux Professional AB is a provider of food service, beverage and laundry solutions, serving a wide range of customers globally, from restaurants and hotels to healthcare, educational and other service facilities. The company's products include combi ovens, cooking ranges, refrigerated cabinets, chillers and dishwashing equipment, coffee grinders, coffee machines (espresso and brewing), hot beverage dispensers, cold beverage and juice dispensers as well as frozen drink and ice cream dispensers, commercial washers, tumble dryers, drying cabinets, ironers and related specialty accessories and systems.