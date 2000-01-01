Electromed Inc (AMEX:ELMD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ELMD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ELMD
- Market Cap$75.450m
- SymbolAMEX:ELMD
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS2854091087
Company Profile
Electromed Inc develops, manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest Airway Clearance System and related products.