Company Profile

EA is one of the world's largest third-party video game publishers and has transitioned from a console-based video game publisher to the one of the largest publishers on consoles, PC, and mobile. The firm owns number of large franchises, including Madden, FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, Mass Effect, Dragon’s Age, and Need for Speed.Electronic Arts Inc operates in the technology sector. It develops, markets, publishes and distributes video game software and content of various platforms.