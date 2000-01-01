Company Profile

EA is one of the world's largest third-party video game publishers and has transitioned from a console-based video game publisher to the one of the largest publishers on consoles, PC, and mobile. The firm owns number of large franchises, including Madden, FIFA, Battlefield, Mass Effect, Dragon's Age, and Need for Speed. EA recently signed a 10-year contract with Disney that granted EA the exclusive rights to develop Star Wars games for core gamers across all platforms.Electronic Arts Inc operates in the technology sector. It develops, markets, publishes and distributes video game software and content of various platforms.