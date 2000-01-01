Electrovaya Inc (TSE:EFL)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EFL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EFL

  • Market CapCAD21.730m
  • SymbolTSE:EFL
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA28617B1013

Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. It is a technology focused company extensive IP. The company is headquartered in Ontario, Canada, and it has production facilities in Canada with customers around the globe.Electrovaya Inc is engaged in design, development and manufacturing of proprietary Lithium Ion SuperPolymer batteries, battery systems, battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications.

Latest EFL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .