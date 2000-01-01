Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. It is a technology focused company extensive IP. The company is headquartered in Ontario, Canada, and it has production facilities in Canada with customers around the globe.Electrovaya Inc is engaged in design, development and manufacturing of proprietary Lithium Ion SuperPolymer batteries, battery systems, battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications.