Elegance Optical International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:907)

APAC company
Market Info - 907

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 907

  • Market CapHKD71.570m
  • SymbolSEHK:907
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG3000U1009

Company Profile

Elegance Optical International Holdings Ltd is the manufacturer and seller of optical frames and sunglasses. The company’s segment includes Manufacturing and trading segment, Property investment segment, and Debts and securities investment segment.

