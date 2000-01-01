Company Profile

Sweden-based Elekta develops, manufactures, and distributes treatment planning systems for neurosurgery and radiotherapy, including stereotactic radiosurgery and brachytherapy. The company's platforms and software are used in more than 6,000 hospitals globally. The company's sales are evenly distributed across geographies, with North and South America accounting for 35%; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa accounting for 37%; and Asia-Pacific contributing the remainder.Elekta AB develops, manufactures, and distributes treatment planning systems for hospitals globally. Its software solutions focus mainly on neurosurgery, radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery and brachytherapy.