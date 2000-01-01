Element 29 Resources Inc Ordinary Shares (TSX:ECU)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ECU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ECU
- Market CapCAD31.350m
- SymbolTSX:ECU
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- Currency
- ISINCA28619M1059
Company Profile
Element 29 Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of resource properties. Its Flor de Cobre copper project is located in the southern Peru copper belt between Chapi and Cerro Verde. The Elida copper Project is located near the city of Barranca, Peru.