Element Fleet Management Corp Ordinary Shares (TSE:EFN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EFN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EFN
- Market CapCAD5.434bn
- SymbolTSE:EFN
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRental & Leasing Services
- Currency
- ISINCA2861812014
Company Profile
Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets. The company's suite of fleet management services deals with acquisition and financing, to program management and remarketing. ECN Capital operates across North America in three verticals of the equipment finance market: commercial and vendor finance, rail finance, and commercial aviation finance. Element Fleet Management represented the majority of the company's business prior to its separation into two companies.Element Fleet Management Corp is a financial services company providing vehicle fleet leasing, management solutions; leasing and other secured financing for railcars; delivers financing and leasing solutions for diversified sectors and aviation financing.