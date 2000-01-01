Company Profile

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets. The company's suite of fleet management services deals with acquisition and financing, to program management and remarketing. ECN Capital operates across North America in three verticals of the equipment finance market: commercial and vendor finance, rail finance, and commercial aviation finance. Element Fleet Management represented the majority of the company's business prior to its separation into two companies.Element Fleet Management Corp is a financial services company providing vehicle fleet leasing, management solutions; leasing and other secured financing for railcars; delivers financing and leasing solutions for diversified sectors and aviation financing.