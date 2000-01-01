Company Profile

Elementis PLC manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and coatings. The firm organizes itself into five segments based on product type: personal care, coatings, talc, chromium, and energy. These segments produce chemical modifiers and additives for their respective products and services, which include anti-perspirants, decorative and industrial coatings, plastics, chrome metal finishing, and oil and gas drilling. The majority of Elementis’ revenue comes from North America, and coatings is the company's largest segment.Elementis PLC is engaged in manufacturing and selling of specialty chemicals. Its activities include production of rheological and other specialty additives, compounded products and colourants, surface active ingredients, and chromium chemicals.