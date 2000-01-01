Elettra Investimenti SpA (MTA:ELIN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ELIN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ELIN
- Market Cap€32.720m
- SymbolMTA:ELIN
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
- Currency
- ISINIT0004745607
Company Profile
Elettra Investimenti SpA manages and owns power production plants. The Company is engaged in the production of electricity from natural resources and renewable energy.