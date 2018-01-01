Elevation Gold Mining Corp (TSX:ELVT) Share Price

Company Profile

Elevation Gold Mining Corp, formerly Northern Vertex Mining Corp operates as a precious metals exploration and mining company. It acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States and Canada. The firm is focused on the reactivation of its Moss Mine Project. The company operates through the single segment namely Acquisition, Exploration, and Future Development of Mineral Properties. It generates revenue from the sale of gold and silver.