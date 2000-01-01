Company Profile

Eli Lilly is a drug company with a focus on neuroscience, endocrinology, oncology, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Alimta and Verzenio for cancer; Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells human pharmaceutical products and animal health products.