Eli Lilly and Co Ordinary Shares (NYSE:LLY)

North American company
Market Info - LLY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LLY

  • Market Cap$193.009bn
  • SymbolNYSE:LLY
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - General
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5324571083

Company Profile

Eli Lilly is a drug company with a focus on neuroscience, endocrinology, oncology, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Alimta and Verzenio for cancer; Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.Eli Lilly and Co is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on neuroscience, endocrinology, oncology, and immunology. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells human pharmaceutical products and animal health products.

