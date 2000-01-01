Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY)
North American company
- Market Cap$136.072bn
- SymbolNYSE:LLY
- IndustryHealthcare
- Currency
- ISINUS5324571083
Company Profile
Eli Lilly is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on neuroscience, endocrinology, oncology, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Alimta and Verzenio for cancer; Forteo for osteoporosis; Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; Taltz and Olumiant for immunology; and Cialis for erectile dysfunction.Eli Lilly and Co is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on neuroscience, endocrinology, oncology, and immunology. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells human pharmaceutical products and animal health products.