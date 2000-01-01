Elica SpA (MTA:ELC)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ELC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ELC

  • Market Cap€183.040m
  • SymbolMTA:ELC
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0003404214

Company Profile

Elica SpA is engaged in the design, manufacturing and sale of kitchen range hoods for domestic use as well as design, manufacture and sale of motors for central heating boilers.

Latest ELC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .