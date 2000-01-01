Elife Holdings Ltd (SEHK:223)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 223
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 223
- Market CapHKD285.450m
- SymbolSEHK:223
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINKYG3002T1013
Company Profile
Elife Holdings Ltd is engaged in the provision of services in connection with unconventional gas and import of technical equipment for the unconventional gas industry and trading of commodities business.