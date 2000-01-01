Elior Group SA (EURONEXT:ELIOR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ELIOR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ELIOR
- Market Cap€2.279bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:ELIOR
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINFR0011950732
Company Profile
Elior Group SA operates in contracted food and support services industry. It provides catering services to business, education, health and travel industries. Its business is divided in concession catering and contract catering.