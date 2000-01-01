Elior Group SA (EURONEXT:ELIOR)

European company
  • Market Cap€2.279bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ELIOR
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011950732

Elior Group SA operates in contracted food and support services industry. It provides catering services to business, education, health and travel industries. Its business is divided in concession catering and contract catering.

