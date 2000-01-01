Company Profile

Elixinol Wellness Ltd is engaged in the hemp industry, innovating, marketing, and selling hemp-derived nutraceutical, cosmetic, and food products. Its business model is focusing on the Americas, Europe, the UK, the Netherlands and London, Australia, and the Rest of the World.Elixinol Global Ltd is a holding company. The company through its holdings operates in the hemp sector by offering healthcare products, hemp food products, retail, processing, manufacturing and distribution.