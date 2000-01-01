Company Profile

Elixirr International PLC is a provider of management consultancy services. The company offers a wide range of expertise and capabilities, including defining strategy and driving business improvement for solving the challenges experienced by its clients. These challenges include future proofing against technological disruption; development and roll-out of new products, services and businesses; navigating a more complex and multinational regulatory environment; and project management and implementation of change programmes. It has worked with over 150 clients across 25 countries spanning Europe, North America, Africa, Asia and Australia, with offices in the UK and permanent presence (and employees) in the US and South Africa.