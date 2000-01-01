ELK Petroleum Ltd (ASX:ELK)
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:ELK
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000ELK1
Company Profile
ELK Petroleum Ltd is an oil and gas producer and developer. The principal activities of the company consist of the development of carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project at the Grieve oil field and production from the Madden/Lost Cabin project, both located in Wyoming, United States of America. Its geographical segments include Australia and the United States. The company generates maximum revenue from the United States. It also acquired Greater Aneth field in Utah.