ELL Environmental Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1395)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1395
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1395
- Market CapHKD155.020m
- SymbolSEHK:1395
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorWaste Management
- Currency
- ISINKYG3017A1058
Company Profile
ELL Environmental Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing wastewater treatment services in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.