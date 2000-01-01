ELL Environmental Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1395)

APAC company
Market Info - 1395

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1395

  • Market CapHKD155.020m
  • SymbolSEHK:1395
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3017A1058

Company Profile

ELL Environmental Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing wastewater treatment services in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

Latest 1395 news

