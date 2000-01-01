Company Profile

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd designs, manufacture and markets lasers and diagnostic ultrasound systems used by ophthalmologists to diagnose and treat eye disease. The company has three segments namely Lasers and Ultrasound, iTrack and 2RT. It generates maximum revenue from Laser and Ultrasound segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States of America and also has a presence in Europe/Middle East; Japan; Asia and South America and other. Some of its product include Tango; Tango Reflex; iTrack Surgical System; Ultra Q; Eye Cubed; 2RT and others.