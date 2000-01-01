Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ELLI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ELLI

  • Market Cap$3.445bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ELLI
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS28849P1003

Company Profile

Ellie Mae Inc is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry. Its mortgage management solutions help streamline and automate the process of originating and funding new mortgage loans.

Latest ELLI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .