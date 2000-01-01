Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EARN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EARN

  • Market Cap$136.430m
  • SymbolNYSE:EARN
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2885781078

Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets, with a primary focus on residential mortgage-backed securities through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Latest EARN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .