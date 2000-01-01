Ellipsiz Ltd (SGX:BIX)

Market Info - BIX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BIX

  • Market CapSGD67.690m
  • SymbolSGX:BIX
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1CA2000000

Company Profile

Ellipsiz Ltd is a distribution and service solutions provider serving the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It provides integrated circuit (IC) failure analysis, printed circuit board assembly, testing and others.

Latest BIX news

