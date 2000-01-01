Ellipsiz Ltd (SGX:BIX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BIX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BIX
- Market CapSGD67.690m
- SymbolSGX:BIX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
- Currency
- ISINSG1CA2000000
Company Profile
Ellipsiz Ltd is a distribution and service solutions provider serving the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It provides integrated circuit (IC) failure analysis, printed circuit board assembly, testing and others.