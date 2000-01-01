Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd is focused on the utilities sector. It is an Israeli public company, which focuses its business in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. Its business includes the production of renewable and clean energy. The company owns approximately 15 photovoltaic (PV) plants that are connected to their respective national grids. In addition, it owns an interest in Dorad Energy Ltd. (Dorad) and holds an option to increase its indirect holdings in Dorad under certain conditions. It generates most of the revenue from Italy.Ellomay Capital Ltd is engaged in the business of energy and infrastructure and its operations include production of renewable and clean energy.