Elmos Semiconductor SE is a German company engaged in the technology sector. It caters to the semiconductor industry with the supply of integrated, application-specific microelectronic circuits, optical sensors, and voltage supply components. The company's operations are divided into two segments, Semiconductor and Micromechanics. The bulk of the company's revenue is earned through the semiconductor segment, which focuses purely on the automotive industry by providing integrated circuits and semiconductor chips in mixed-signal technologies. It caters to Germany, United States, Asia-Pacific which contributes the highest revenue, among other countries.