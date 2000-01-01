Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ELOX)

North American company
Company Info - ELOX

  • Market Cap$270.420m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ELOX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS29014R1032

Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on building and developing a portfolio of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

