Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ELOX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ELOX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ELOX
- Market Cap$270.420m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ELOX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS29014R1032
Company Profile
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on building and developing a portfolio of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.