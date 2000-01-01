ElringKlinger AG (XETRA:ZIL2)
ElringKlinger AG is a supplier of original equipment parts for vehicles and engines. The company produces cylinder heads and specialty gaskets, plastic housing modules, shielding components for engines, transmissions, exhaust systems, exhaust gas purification technology as well as battery and fuel cell components. Erling Klinger also offers its product to customers on the aftermarkets. The largest segment by revenue is the original equipment division, while the majority of sales are generated outside its domestic German market.ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures and distributes technical and chemical products including gaskets, sealing materials, plastic products and modules for automotive sector and for manufacturing industry. It also offers related services.