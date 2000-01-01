Company Profile

Eltek Ltd is engaged in the technology business sector. The company manufactures and supply technologically advanced custom made circuitry solutions for use in electronic products. It provides specialized services and is a solution provider in the printed circuit board business. The company also design and develop innovative manufacturing solutions pursuant to the requirements of original equipment manufacturers. Geographically, the company offers its products and services in Israel, Europe, Netherlands, India, North America and other countries, of which key revenue is generated in Israel.