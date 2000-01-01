Company Profile

Eltel AB is a Sweden-based company that provides technical services for infrastructure networks. The company operates through two segments. The power segment provides network maintenance and fault repair services, upgrade work, and project business, mainly to transmission system operators and distribution network owners. The communication segment provides maintenance services and upgrade work to telecom operators and other communication network owners. Eltel generates the majority of its sales from European market.