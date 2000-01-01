Ely Gold Royalties Inc (TSX:ELY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ELY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ELY
- Market CapCAD43.080m
- SymbolTSX:ELY
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA2905221016
Company Profile
Ely Gold Royalties Inc is an exploration stage natural resource company based in Canada. It is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and development of natural resource projects.