Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp is a fastest growing and technologically advanced Sports Betting and i-Gaming full-service providers in the regulated business to business and business to consumer markets. It focuses on driving results for casino and leisure gaming operators with retail and digital solutions for Europe, North America and around the globe.Newgioco Group Inc, through its subsidiaries provides web-based and land-based gaming services in Italy and Austria. It offers gaming products and services such as sports betting, online casino, poker, bingo and among others.