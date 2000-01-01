Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ:ELYS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ELYS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ELYS
- Market Cap$43.750m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ELYS
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorGambling
- Currency
- ISINUS2907341026
Company Profile
Elys Game Technology Corp is a fastest growing and technologically advanced Sports Betting and i-Gaming full-service providers in the regulated business to business and business to consumer markets. It focuses on driving results for casino and leisure gaming operators with retail and digital solutions for Europe, North America and around the globe.Newgioco Group Inc, through its subsidiaries provides web-based and land-based gaming services in Italy and Austria. It offers gaming products and services such as sports betting, online casino, poker, bingo and among others.