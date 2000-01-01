Elysee Development Corp (TSX:ELC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ELC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ELC

  • Market CapCAD9.370m
  • SymbolTSX:ELC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2907371058

Company Profile

Elysee Development Corp is a diversified investment and venture capital firm with a focus on publicly traded companies in the natural resource sector.

Latest ELC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .