Company Profile

Emak SpA an Italy-based Company is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of machines, parts, and accessories for gardening, forestry, agriculture, and industry. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor Power Equipment; Pumps and High Pressure Water Jetting and Components and Accessories. Its products include Oleo-Mac, Efco, Bertolini, Nibbi, Staub, Tecomec, Geoline, Mecline, Comet and HPP. The company, along with its subsidiaries distributes to the Italian market and in other 10 markets such as the United States of America, France, Germany, U.K., Spain, Poland, Ukraine, China, South Africa and Brazil. The raw materials used in the production are copper, steel, aluminum and plastic materials.Emak SpA develops, manufactures and distributes outdoor power equipment, pumps and high pressure water jetting, and components and accessories.