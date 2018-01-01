Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) Share Price

EMBK
Embark Technology Inc
North American company
Technology
Software - Application
Company Profile
Embark Technology Inc is engaged in providing software and associated services that power self-driving trucks. It offers operational savings and collaborates with carriers, truck manufacturers, and tier 1 suppliers. The company's products include Embark Driver, Embark Universal Interface, and Embark Guardian.
Symbol
NASDAQ:EMBK
ISIN
US29079J1034
Currency
USD
