Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA is a Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America that produces carbonated soft drinks, water, fruit juices, energy drinks, and sports drinks that it sells under various Coca-Cola brands. Its geographic segment includes Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. The company also sells non-Coca-Cola branded teas, juices, beers, and spirits. Geographically it generates a majority of its revenue from the Argentina Operations.