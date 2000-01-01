Embotelladora Andina SA ADR (NYSE:AKO.A)

Market Info - AKO.A

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AKO.A

  • Market Cap$1.518bn
  • SymbolNYSE:AKO.A
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS29081P2048

Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA is a Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America that produces carbonated soft drinks, water, fruit juices, energy drinks, and sports drinks that it sells under various Coca-Cola brands. Its geographic segment includes Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. The company also sells non-Coca-Cola branded teas, juices, beers, and spirits. Geographically it generates a majority of its revenue from the Argentina Operations.

