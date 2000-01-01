Embraer SA ADR (NYSE:ERJ)

North American company
Company Info - ERJ

  • Market Cap$1.334bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ERJ
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  • ISINUS29082A1079

Company Profile

Embraer SA based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Embraer manufactures regional aircraft, business jets, and defense and security products. The company also offers a range of services to support its installed base of hardware. Its defense and security business is currently focused on developing the KC-390 military transport aircraft. The company also produces aircraft systems and structural components. Regional jet manufacturing will account for about 60% of 2018 revenue, business jets should stand at roughly a quarter of revenue, and defense and other sales will make up the remainder of sales.Embraer SA is engaged in designing, development, manufacture, sale and after-sale support stages of aircraft for the commercial and executive aviation markets, as well as offering integrated solutions and systems for the defense and security industry.

