Emcor Group is one of the largest electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services firms in the United States. It provides a wide range of services, including installation of electrical distribution systems, voice and data communication systems, and environmental controls within buildings. The company's services are provided to a broad range of commercial, industrial, utility, and institutional customers. Emcor Group enters contracts for large installation projects in the multimillion-dollar range, or smaller projects involving renovations and retrofit work. It also operates as a subcontractor to general contractors, systems suppliers, and property managers. It generates sales primarily in the United States, but the company does offer services in the United Kingdom.