Company Profile

Emeco Holdings Ltd owns and operates a fleet of original equipment manufacturer machines to deliver equipment rental solutions. Its reportable segments are Australian Rental that provides a wide range of earthmoving equipment to customers in Australia, and Australian Workshops which is engaged in providing maintenance services to customers in Australia. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Australian Rental Segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from Australia.Emeco Holdings Ltd is engaged in the rental and leasing market. It specializes in providing heavy earthmoving equipment on rent to mining companies and contractors.