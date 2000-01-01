Emerald Clinics Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:EMD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EMD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EMD
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:EMD
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorHealth Information Services
- Currency
- ISINAU0000073645
Company Profile
Emerald Clinics Ltd operates a network of specialist medical clinics. It gathers clinical data from informed and consenting patients. Its data is used in cannabinoid and other medicine development, improve clinical trial design and delivery, develop clinical decision support tools for clinicians, and guide pharmacovigilance programs.