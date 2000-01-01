Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (TSX:EMH)

North American company
Company Info - EMH

  • Market CapCAD46.740m
  • SymbolTSX:EMH
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINCA29102R1064

Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc is a Canada based Health Canada Licensed Producer of medical cannabis. Through its subsidiary, it is engaged in the production and sale of medical marihuana.

