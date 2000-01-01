Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EMES

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EMES

  • Market Cap$6.510m
  • SymbolNYSE:EMES
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINUS29102H1086

Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP is a diversified energy services company engaged in the ownership, operation, and acquisition and development of an energy service assets.

Latest EMES news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .