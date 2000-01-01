Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions offers public health products to government and healthcare providers. The company has four main units: vaccines, which produces specialty vaccines for public health threats; devices, such as nasal sprays, skin lotions, and injections; therapeutics, which includes antibody-based treatments; and contract development and manufacturing, which brings treatments to market through collaboration with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the United States government. Most revenue comes from U.S. government purchases of vaccine, device, and therapeutic products.Emergent BioSolutions Inc is a biotechnology company operating in two divisions: biodefense and biosciences. The company focuses on countermeasures that address public health threats around hematology and oncology therapeutics.