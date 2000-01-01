Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market Cap$2.702bn
  • SymbolNYSE:EBS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS29089Q1058

Emergent BioSolutions Inc is a biotechnology company operating in two divisions: biodefense and biosciences. The company focuses on countermeasures that address public health threats around hematology and oncology therapeutics.

