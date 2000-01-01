Emergent Resources Ltd (ASX:EMG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EMG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EMG
- Market CapAUD2.040m
- SymbolASX:EMG
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINAU000000EMG7
Company Profile
Emergent Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in exploration of iron, base metals and precious metals. Its project include the Beyondie Iron project.