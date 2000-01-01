Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd (SGX:1C0)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1C0

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1C0

  • Market CapSGD12.620m
  • SymbolSGX:1C0
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1DD5000009

Company Profile

Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd is engaged in developing properties for sale. The company's operating segment includes Property development, Property, and Corporate segment. Geographically the company generates a majority of its revenue from China.

Latest 1C0 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .