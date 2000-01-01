Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd (SGX:1C0)
Market Info - 1C0
Company Info - 1C0
- Market CapSGD12.620m
- SymbolSGX:1C0
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSG1DD5000009
Company Profile
Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd is engaged in developing properties for sale. The company's operating segment includes Property development, Property, and Corporate segment. Geographically the company generates a majority of its revenue from China.